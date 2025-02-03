Azerbaijani-German relations discussed in Cologne

3 February 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Nuran Abdullayev, Chairman of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, met with Bernd Petelkau, Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) faction and member of the CDU Economic Council, and Andree Haack, Head of the Department for Urban Development, Economy, Digitalization, and Regional Affairs at the Cologne City Council, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The Committee noted that Nuran Abdullayev conveyed the greetings of Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during the meeting.

Abdullayev provided information about Azerbaijanis living in Cologne and surrounding cities and their representation in various professional fields. He also discussed the Azerbaijani Doctors Forum and its contributions to the development of cooperation in healthcare and medicine between the two countries.

During the meeting, the proposal to hold Azerbaijani Days and cultural evenings in Cologne was put forward. A delegation from the Cologne City Council was invited to Baku. The discussion also covered opportunities for young people to acquire specific professions and for specialists in various fields to work in Cologne.

Additionally, the meeting included an exchange of views on the activities of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, future cooperation opportunities, and joint action plans.

At the end of the meeting, Nuran Abdullayev was presented with the "Karneval" medal, one of Cologne's most famous symbols.