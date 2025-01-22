President Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Croatia in Davos [PHOTOS]

22 January 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

On January 22, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, at the latter’s request in Davos.

Azernews reports that Andrej Plenković congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on the successful hosting of COP29.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the Croatian Prime Minister for participating in COP29. During the conversation, they highlighted the key decisions made at COP29 aimed at advancing the global climate agenda.

The Azerbaijani President and the Croatian Prime Minister praised the current level of relations between the two countries, particularly noting cooperation in the energy sector.

The role of Azerbaijan in Croatia's energy security, as well as the export of oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Croatia, was particularly emphasized, and the prospects for increasing the volume of gas exports were discussed.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan currently exports gas to 10 European countries, eight of which are members of the European Union. The head of state emphasized that the European Union recognizes Azerbaijan as a Pan-European energy supplier.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, as well as Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union, with particular emphasis on the role of the intergovernmental commission.

Prime Minister Plenković invited President Ilham Aliyev to make an official visit to Croatia.