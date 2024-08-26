Classic car rally and exhibition rev up Baku

26 August 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Baku recently played host to a spectacular auto rally and classic car exhibition, organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), Baku City Circuit Operating Company, and Dreamland Golf Club, with Nazar Holdings serving as the general sponsor, Azernews reports.

The event kicked off with a captivating display of classic cars, including those from the permanent exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center, showcased in the picturesque Seaside National Park.

Notable attendees included Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Anar Alakbarov, President of AAF; and Eldar Azizov, Mayor of Baku. The event also attracted a host of celebrities and enthusiastic city residents.

The rally featured vintage vehicles manufactured before 1984, with the oldest being a 1929 Mercedes Benz Gazelle. Spectators were treated to a parade of unique retro cars from various eras, evoking a strong sense of nostalgia.

Beginning at Seaside National Park, the parade wound through Baku's central streets, showcasing an impressive lineup of classic cars from around the world. The streets were lined with admirers as the caravan of historical vehicles brought cinematic scenes to life, delighting residents and visitors alike.

The route took participants through iconic locations, including Oilmen Avenue, White City, the Heydar Aliyev Center, Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Airport Highway, and Zykh Highway, concluding at Dreamland Golf Club.

At Dreamland Golf Club, attendees enjoyed an exhibition where they could photograph themselves with the classic cars and explore their histories and distinctive features. Awards were given for "The Oldest Car," "The Most Unique Car," and "The Most Colorful Outfit."

The event also featured a lively concert and entertainment program, with performances by popular artists such as Aysel, Dilara Kazimova, Xayyam Nisanov, Elnur and Nigar, Murad Arif, Nura Suri, Rilaya Huseynzade, and Zamig Huseynov.

This event is part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to engage motorists and advance the development of motorsports, with significant contributions from the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz