Jewelry collection inspired by Azerbaijani national motifs presented in Paris

A collection of jewelry featuring Azerbaijani national motifs by Aynur Jahan, who resides in Canada, was showcased at the "Summer pop up" craft venue in Paris's 3rd arrondissement, Azernews reports.

The presentation was attended by members of the local community and Azerbaijanis living in Paris.

During her time abroad, Aynur Jahan aspired to create a collection of patterns representing Azerbaijan and achieved this dream eight years ago. The designs on her jewelry are primarily inspired by motifs found on Azerbaijani carpets. Among her collections are pieces featuring motifs from the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha.

Through her jewelry, the artist conveys information about Azerbaijan and the stories behind these motifs.

