Azerbaijani, Serbian military experts mull military prospects of mutual interests

28 June 2024 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

According to the bilateral cooperation plan between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a meeting of military experts from both countries was held at the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense on the topic of "combat training of the Ground Forces and lessons learned".

Azernews reports that the Serbian guests were given detailed information about the organization of combat training and other activities in the Ground Forces of the Azerbaijan Army.

At the meeting, after briefings were presented by officials and experts on combat training of the Ground Forces of both countries, extensive discussions were held, and questions of mutual interest were answered.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz