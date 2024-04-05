AZERNEWS releases another print issue

5 April 2024 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on April 5.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Azerbaijan, Republic of Congo open new horizons in economic cooperation"; "Azerbaijan steps up strategic initiatives in Green Energy"; "SOCAR positions itself to become major player in Romania's energy sector"; "Global shift towards green energy: Pathway to sustainable future" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

---

