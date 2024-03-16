President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan, Georgia have become vital countries for Eurasia
“Today, through our joint efforts, both countries not only drive economic development domestically, but have also emerged as pivotal nations within the region, and significantly, for Eurasia as a whole,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
The head of state further noted: “The joint infrastructure projects we have implemented hold great importance for many countries. In the future, further steps will be taken in this direction as well.”
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz