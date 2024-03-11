Azernews.Az

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kazakh President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

