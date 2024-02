19 February 2024 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Weapons and ammunition were found in Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Internal Affairs released information about this.

It was reported that on February 17 and 18, 12 automatic weapons of different brands, 3 pistols, 7 rifles of different brands, 11 grenades, 7 lighters, 58 cartridge combs, 1944 different calibers cartridges and other ammunition were found and seized.

