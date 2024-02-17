Azerbaijan Army’s training and educational center hosts meeting [PHOTOS]

17 February 2024 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

In order to propagandize and provide explanatory information on the rules of admission to special educational institutions, the Azerbaijan Army’s Training and Educational Center has hosted a meeting between representatives of the National Defense University and the heads of pre-conscription training of youth of general secondary schools of the republic, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

“First, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the meeting, the participants had a detailed exchange of views on instilling interest in the officer profession among the youth, including more effective organization of military-patriotic work in secondary educational institutions, and heard the proposals of heads of pre-conscription training.

The officers of the propaganda group of the National Defense University informed in detail about the rules of admission to the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, the Military Medical Faculty of the Azerbaijan Medical University, military colleges and military lyceums, spoke about the provision of military educational institutions, social and living conditions, as well as answered questions related to admission.

The event also featured the screening of videos on military schools and military-patriotic spirit,” the ministry said.

