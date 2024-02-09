Lithuanian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in election

9 February 2024 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.

Expressing his best wishes for the continued success to President Ilham Aliyev and prosperity to Azerbaijan, President Gitanas Nausėda said: “I firmly believe that Lithuania and Azerbaijan, under your presidency, will maintain meaningful cooperation relations and further develop successful bilateral and multilateral partnerships.”

“I am convinced that there is considerable scope for expanding relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, especially in developing bilateral contacts in the fields of economy, information technologies and renewable energy,” the Lithuanian President noted.

“May I again offer my congratulations on your re-election since the new mandate serves as a strong basis for building sustainable peace in the region,” President Gitanas Nausėda emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz