Azerbaijani Economy Minister meets with McKinsey & Company representative

18 January 2024 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov held a meeting with McKinsey & Company's regional managing partner Ozgur Tanrikulu on the margins of the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), Azernews reports, citing the head's post on the X social page.

"We discussed the prospects of partnership relations, the development of cooperation areas in the business climate, human capital on an innovative basis, and the prospects of digital transformation," Mikail Jabbarov said.

It should be noted that McKinsey implements several projects in Azerbaijan, in particular, with the Central Bank on the development of the country's financial sector, with SOCAR, etc.

