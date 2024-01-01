Mild earthquake jolts Azerbaijan's Aghdash

1 January 2024 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

There was an earthquake in the Aghdash district of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to information, an earthquake was recorded in Aghdash district, 23 km southeast of Mingachevir station.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of 30 km was not felt.

Azerbaijan is an earthquake-prone region in the Caucasus. According to the frequency of earthquake occurrences, the territory of Azerbaijan is divided into several seismically active zones. The City of Baku is among these zones where a strong earthquake may occur.

Note that the strongest earthquake has been on Saturday, November 25. Thus, a series of powerful earthquakes jolted Baku, Sumgayit, Shamakhi, and neighboring cities. The strongest jolt, centered in the Caspian Sea 100 km (62 miles) northeast of Baku, measured 6.3 on the Richter scale. Up to 120 aftershocks rattled the area the following day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz