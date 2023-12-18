Azerbaijani President signs decree approving MoU with Iraq in tourism field

18 December 2023 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of tourism between Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Historical Monuments of the Republic of Iraq", Azernews reports.

According to the decree, "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Tourism between the State Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Historical Monuments of the Republic of Iraq" signed on November 20, 2023, in Baku, was approved.

After the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding specified in this decree, the State Agency on Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should send a notification to the Government of the Republic of Iraq on the fulfillment of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding.



