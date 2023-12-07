Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani-British intergovernmental commission [PHOTOS]

7 December 2023 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

The sixth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has started in Baku, Azernews reports.

It is planned to discuss cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cyber security, digital economy, and other sectors.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and British Minister of State for Exports Lord Malcolm Offord.

According to Parviz Shahbazov, today's discussions will open new opportunities in terms of the interests of the two countries.

The Minister noted that the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UK has increased significantly in 2022 compared to 2021 and exceeded $1 billion.

"In the first 11 months of this year, trade deals worth 734 million US dollars were concluded between the two countries. Azerbaijan mainly exports crude oil and equipment to the UK," the Minister emphasized.

"Today, 662 British companies operate in our country. They mainly operate in the fields of energy, industry, transport, construction, agriculture, and trade," the minister added.

