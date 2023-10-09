Meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian & Armenian Top Diplomats is expected

9 October 2023 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia is expected in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin telling at an interview with International Media Outlet.

According to him, official Moscow is considering the possibility of holding a meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia within the CIS Bishkek summit on October 12.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz