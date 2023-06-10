SOCAR provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine in accordance with Azerbaijani President's order [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 June 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani oil giant SOCAR made humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Azernews reports, citing the post on the company’s Facebook account.

The post reads: "Taking into account the request of the Ukrainian side, according to the order of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, SOCAR provided 20 tons of fuel to Ukraine for the purpose of humanitarian aid."

We should note that another humanitarian aid was sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine the day before. Humanitarian assistance was organized on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, taking into account the appeal received from the Ukrainian side. Humanitarian supplies consist of water pipes, water pumps, life jackets.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz