Speeches by participants of 10th Global Baku Forum focused on Azerbaijan's mine problem

With the organizational support of “the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), the 10th Global Baku Forum under the motto “The world of today: challenges and hopes” was kicked off in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. With the participation of leaders, representatives of countries as well as reputable international organizations the forum will continue until March11.

Moreover, the first day of the event was remarkable with addresses of participants, in some in which they could touch on Azerbaijan's major issues.

Among the speeches, in particular, the UK Premier Rishi Sunak's statement, which was read out by UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld at the opening of the 10th Global Baku Forum, was attention-grabbing.

Thus, the UK Premier Rishi Sunak stated that the British specialists will continue to support Azerbaijan in the issue of demining its liberated territories.

"Great Britain will continue to support Azerbaijan as the country adheres to a progressive and independent course for the coming years," the statement read.

He also emphasized that Europe appreciates Azerbaijan's contribution to its collective security, noting the role of Azerbaijan in the supply of its energy resources.

"The prospect of Azerbaijan's supply of renewable electricity via the Black Sea represents a brighter future," he added.

The British Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of green transformation, expressing hope that it can be accelerated in parallel with the expansion of gas supplies through the Southern Gas Corridor.

Speaking at the forum, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilization Miguel Ángel Moratinos pointed that the alliance is determined to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Executive Director of the United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Winnie Byanyima spoke for the UN's determination for the peaceful normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian ties. She also emphasized that it’s an honor to participate in the forum, noting that holding this event is especially important in times when the world is facing so many challenges.

Then, Italian President Sergio Mattarella commended the activities of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in solving global problems and wished success to the forum. His statement was read by Italian Ambassador Claudio Taffuri.

Similarly, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the Global Baku Forum.

Noting the danger of the politicization of health care, the official stated that investing in health care also affects sustainable development, which can be used to protect human rights.

Furthermore, Latvian President Egils Levits expressed that the relations between the two countries are developing very actively.

According to him, the role of Azerbaijan has noticeably increased in recent years, and now Baku plays an important role in the international arena.

He also noted Azerbaijan’s contribution to the fight against the pandemic, as well as the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.

"This is a very significant platform, which includes 120 countries. Azerbaijan's leading role in recent years demonstrates the country's growing international influence," the Latvian president stressed.

The official also highlighted that Azerbaijan has inspired a number of countries politically to build peace and resolve global issues.

Further to the speeches of the participants, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko stated that Baku has already become Davos, where the most pressing world problems are discussed.

He noted that it is truly important to kickstart the discussions of methods of fighting against evil.

"Today, the issue of security is important for every country. All the countries are uniting their efforts and security policies," Yushchenko said.

Additionally, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Dick underlined that holding the Global Baku Forum demonstrates the importance of Azerbaijan's role in addressing topical issues.

"We are very grateful to Azerbaijan for holding this forum, which brings together leaders from all over the world. Some prominent representatives of Israel also participate here. We understand the importance of holding this event," the ambassador said.

According to him, this is also an important forum for Israel, during which topical issues of politics, ecology, security, etc. can be discussed.

