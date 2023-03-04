Association for Management of Medical Territorial Units informs on shooting in Baku

4 March 2023 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) has disseminated information about the shooting in the Khatai district of Baku, Azernews informs, citing TABIB.

According to the Units, ambulance teams were brought to the incident scene. Further information will be provided.

A shooting took place in one of the stores in Baku's Khatai district, which resulted in the death of one person and injury of two.

To be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz