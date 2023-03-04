Foreign journalists commemorate killed civilians by Armenian terrorism in Ganja [PHOTO]

4 March 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

A group of foreign media representatives commemorated the civilians who died as a result of the rocket attacks of the Armenian armed forces in the city of Ganja during the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

Media representatives who came to Azerbaijan to cover the Summit meeting of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on the fight against COVID-19 in Baku visited the area where the terrorist incident was committed by Armenian military units in Ganja during the Patriotic War.

The Media representatives were informed that Armenian armed forces deliberately targeted Azerbaijani civilians and shelled the residential areas with heavy artillery by violating the norms and principles of international law, the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, as well as the humanitarian cease-fire regime agreed at the conclusion of the meeting held in Moscow based on their insistence during the 44-day Patriotic War.

A total of 26 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 175 wounded as a result of the Armenian rocket attacks on Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second biggest city, which has a population of half a million and is located 100 kilometers away from the conflict zone.

Civil infrastructure facilities, historical and cultural monuments, as well as vehicles, in the city were damaged by a large amount.

