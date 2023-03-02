Montenegrin official honors memory of Heydar Aliyev [PHOTO]

2 March 2023 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

A Montenegrin delegation, led by the country’s Labour and Social Welfare Minister Admir Adrović paid tribute to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at his monument at the Alley of Martyrs.

According to Azernews, the guests commemorated the memory of prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and arranged flowers at her grave.

They also commemorated with great respect the memories of Azerbaijani heroes who died for the independence and territorial integrity of the country and laid flowers on their graves. Further, the delegation visited the "Turkish martyrdom" monument and the "Martyrs" mosque.

Furthermore, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov held a meeting with Admir Adrović, where they expressed satisfaction with the level of development of friendly ties between the two countries in different spheres.

The Azerbaijani official provided information on the consistent reforms carried out in the country in the social sphere, by improving the social protection of the population and taking sustainable measures to improve the quality of social services.

During the conversation, the prospects for developing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro were also discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz