Azerbaijan refutes claims about water reduction to Sugovushan reservoir by Armenians

The chief engineer of the operation department of the Terterchay hydroelectric complex Mehman Karimov has denied the information about the reduction of the volume of water supplied to the Sugovushan reservoir by Armenians, Azernews reports.

He noted that the water level in the reservoir was purposefully lowered due to repair work being carried out there.

“According to the previous scheme, 8-10 cubic meters of water from the Sarsang reservoir is discharged into the Terter River and distributed among households from there,” Karimov said.

To note, information has been circulated in some social networks about the restriction by Armenians of the water coming from the Sarsang reservoir to the Sugovushan reservoir.

For nearly 30 years, Azerbaijan was denied and limited in its ability to use the waters of rivers and reservoirs on these territories. This also caused significant problems in the country's low-water regions.

In the post-war period, Azerbaijan is restoring all the reservoirs that were under occupation - Khudafarin, the largest reservoir with a capacity of 1.6 billion cubic meters, Giz Galasi, Sugovushan, Khachin, Kondalanchay-1, Kondalanchay-2, Ashaghi Kondalanchay, and Aghdamkand.

The Sugovushan reservoir was built in 1975 and provided water to the Tartar, Barda, Aghdam, Goranboy, and other Districts. During the occupation, Armenia exerted pressure on Azerbaijan by blocking the watercourse but 30 years later, the water from Sugovushan again began to irrigate the 30,000 hectares of agricultural land, which were deprived of watering during the occupation.

The reservoir contains almost 6 million cubic meters of water, and the length of the canal is 5.2 km.

