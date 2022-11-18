Azernews.Az

Friday November 18 2022

Military units conduct command & staff drills [PHOTO]

18 November 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)
Computer-assisted command and staff exercises are being conducted with the participation of military unit staff officers in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

