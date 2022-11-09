Azerbaijan and Armenia have serious pursuit of peace through intensified dialogue - State Department

9 November 2022 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The meeting yesterday between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers underscores both countries' serious pursuit of peace through intensified dialogue, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, Trend reports.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosted Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for direct discussions at Blair House November 7 to facilitate progress toward a lasting peace agreement. The meeting yesterday underscores Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s serious pursuit of peace through intensified dialogue.

The United States remains committed to supporting a peaceful South Caucasus region", he said.

