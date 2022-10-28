Azerbaijan allocates funds for reconstruction of Zykh–Govsan highway

28 October 2022 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures related to the reconstruction of the Zykh–Govsan highway in Surakhani District of Baku.

According to the decree, the State Automobile Roads Agency of Azerbaijan is allocated 7 million manats ($4 million) in order to complete the construction of the Zykh-Govsan highway connecting two settlements with a population of 58,000 people, from the amount indicated in subparagraph 1.26.13 "Distribution of funds provided for state capital investments (investment costs) in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers was ordered with resolving issues stemming from the order.

---

