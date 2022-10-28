UN pledges further support to Azerbaijan - official

28 October 2022 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On October 27, the United Nations and Azerbaijan celebrated the 30th anniversary of the partnership with a UN Day ceremony in Baku, Azernews reports.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva stressed at the UN Day event that the organization will support Azerbaijan in its post-pandemic recovery in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank.

"This UN Day is particularly important as this year Azerbaijan and the UN are celebrating the 30the anniversary of establishing relations. Over these years, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN has grown and developed," Andreeva said.

She also emphasized that the UN, the EBRD, and the WB will continue studying opportunities to support restoration works in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan.

In March 2022, a meeting was held in Shusha to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-UN cooperation, as well as a conference on demining with the support of ANAMA and a number of other events.

On November 18, 2021, within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the UN member states adopted a resolution "Ensuring equal, affordable, timely and universal access to vaccines against COVID-19", put forward on behalf of the NAM members under the Azerbaijani president's initiative, as the NAM chairman. The document put emphasis on the importance of multilateralism, as well as international solidarity and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz