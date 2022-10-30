Azerbaijani MFA condemns terrorist attack on religious temple in Iran

30 October 2022 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has condemned the terrorist attack on a religious site in Iran, Azernews reports via the ministry's Twitter post.

The ministry expressed that as a state that has faced terrorism, Azerbaijan condemns all its forms and manifestations.

"We deplore terror attack in Shah Cheragh Mosque in #Shiraz, #Iran. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, hope for speedy recovery of those injured. As a state that has faced terrorism, Azerbaijan strongly condemns all its forms & manifestations," the ministry tweeted.

At least 15 people have been killed and 40 others injured in an attack on a Shia religious shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz. The attack was carried out by three armed men, who entered the shrine.

---

