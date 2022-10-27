Azerbaijani ministry against spreading "violent information and images about minors"

27 October 2022 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Sama Imanova

The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry has asked social media users and journalists against spreading "violent information and images about minors", Azernews reports per Day.Az.

"This is a recommendation, a request. It is obvious that your purpose is to have actions taken against spreading such information. All essential measures are taken by the Interior Ministry and incoming information is promptly responded to," Interior Ministry Spokesman Maj Elshad Hajiyev said.

He further added that "social media segments and call centers of the Interior Ministry operate round the clock" and all incoming information is transferred to the press service.

---

