Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: October 10-16

17 October 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

This project is designed for a weekly round-up of Azernews' coverage of major events.

HIGHLIGHTS

Rediscovering Central Asia, Azerbaijan mending once-broken ties to bolster inter-Turkic alliance

Two years on: Dark lustre of Ganja and Barda attacks

Diplomatic vehicle of Azerbaijani embassy in Washington shot at

Baku, Bishkek become twin cities

Prosecutor-General's Office seeks int'l justice over Armenian killing of Azerbaijani civilians

Baku condemns French foreign minister for biased, anti-Azerbaijani remarks

Baku, Brussels discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization & regional security

Envoy: Hungary seeks to add Azerbaijani gas to own energy complex

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan ink MoU on SMBs cooperation

Azerbaijan-Moldova trade turnover up by 4 times in Jan-Aug 22

Minister: Azerbaijan exports 8.3 bcm of gas to Europe in 9M2022

State Opera and Ballet Theater opens its 114th season

Carpet Museum receives Humay National Prize

Baku State Circus holds colorful shows for children of martyrs & veterans

Qarabag FC secures access to UEFA Conference League's playoffs

National gymnasts win gold medal at Trampoline Friendship Cup

NATION

Two years on: Dark lustre of Ganja and Barda attacks

The Armenian government and society, in their preoccupation with accusing Azerbaijan of various wrongful acts on the basis of dubious videos floating freely in the unregulated world of social media, seem to have conveniently airbrushed the most significant page of the Second Karabakh War from the diary of international humanitarian law, namely the unlawful indiscriminate rocket and missile attacks against the civilian cities of Ganja and Barda in 2020.

Post-Prague hopes: The devil is in the details

The Prague meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit, organised by the EU on 6 October, led to some results, giving rise to cautious optimism regarding the peace treaty prospects between Baku and Yerevan. The stabilising impact it is likely to have, after the recent September bout of clashes on the state border, may help minimise potential snags that could derail the negotiations.

Rediscovering Central Asia, Azerbaijan mending once-broken ties to bolster inter-Turkic alliance

Azerbaijan’s multi-vector foreign policy course is bearing fruit with each visit of President Ilham Aliyev to strategically located energy-rich Central Asian nations. As official Baku is stepping up efforts to make leeway in the Central Asian region, the Kyrgyzstan visit of the Azerbaijani president this week will go down in history as very productive, designed to rapidly develop and reinforce the Central Asian dimension of Baku’s foreign policy course.

Diplomatic vehicle of Azerbaijani embassy in Washington shot at

The official car of the Azerbaijani embassy in Washington was shot at on the night of October 10 - early hours of October 11, 2022. The embassy immediately informed the relevant US authorities and presented a video from the security cameras.

Baku, Bishkek become twin cities

Azerbaijan's Baku and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek have become twin cities.

Prosecutor-General's Office seeks int'l justice over Armenian killing of Azerbaijani civilians

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office has urged international organizations to take legal measures against Armenia and its leadership for war crimes, in particular, for the killing of Azerbaijani civilians.

Official: Azerbaijan submits proofs of Armenian crimes to European Court

All the documents related to Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijanis have been submitted to the European Court, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov said. He made the remarks at the conference on ‘Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years', organized by the Azerbaijani Center for Social Research.

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye combating drug addiction, terrorism

Azerbaijani Deputy Interior Minister Seyfulla Azimov and his Uzbek counterpart Shukhrat Sobirov discussed combating drug addiction, international terrorism, extremism, human trafficking, and cybercrime. The discussion took place within the framework of the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Uzbekistan to participate in the third meeting of the Uzbek-Azerbaijani interdepartmental coordination working group on October 11.

Baku condemns French foreign minister for biased, anti-Azerbaijani remarks

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has condemned French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna for her biased and anti-Azerbaijani remarks.

Baku, Brussels discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization & regional security

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell have discussed the Baku-Yerevan normalization and regional security issues.

PACE President urges Armenia & Azerbaijan to boost efforts for ensuring regional peace

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Tiny Kox has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to boost their efforts for ensuring sustainable peace in the South Caucasus. During the PACE fall session, Kox asked Armenia and Azerbaijan to use the opportunity to discuss important issues between the two countries.

Baku urges int’l community to hold Armenia accountable for missile strikes on Azerbaijani cities during 2020 war

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva has urged the international community to hold Armenia accountable for the missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities during the 44-day war in 2020. Abdullayev made the statements at a round table discussion to mark the second anniversary of Armenia's terrorist missile assault on Azerbaijan's Ganja city on October 11, 2020.

Azerbaijan identifies Armenian perpetrators involved in Ganja missile strikes

Azerbaijan has identified Armenian perpetrators involved in missile attacks on Ganja city during the 44-day war in 2020, Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev said. Aliyev made the remarks while visiting the territory destroyed as a result of the Armenian missile attack on Ganja city on October 11, 2020.

BUSINESS

Envoy: Hungary seeks to add Azerbaijani gas to own energy complex

Hungary is seeking to add Azerbaijani gas to the country's energy complex, Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torman has said. He made the remarks at an event to mark the Hungarian National Day and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan ink MoU on SMBs cooperation

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have signed a memorandum of understanding on SMBs cooperation. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov with the Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Marat Sharshekeyev.

Minister: Attracting investment necessary to prevent oil shortages, price volatility

Attracting investment is necessary to prevent oil shortages and price volatility in the oil market in the future, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said. He made the remarks while addressing the panel discussion, entitled “New challenges-new opportunities. What awaits the global oil and gas market?” at the Russian Energy Week International Forum.

Baku, Moscow discuss cooperation under OPEC+ format

Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed cooperation within the OPEC plus format. The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on the margins of Russian Energy Week in Moscow.

Azerbaijan-Moldova trade turnover up by 4 times in Jan-Aug 22

From January to August 2022, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova has increased by 4 times, including exports increase by 13 times. The remarks were made during a meeting between Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and representatives of the Azerbaijani business circles.

Azerbaijan, Israel ink MoU on establishing plant on desalination of Caspian Sea water

Baku and Tel Aviv have signed a memorandum of understanding on the cooperation for the establishment of the plant in Azerbaijan on the desalination of the Caspian Sea water. The document was signed between Israel's I.D.E. Water Assets Ltd company and the Azerbaijani Investment Company OJSC.

Minister: Azerbaijan exports 8.3 bcm of gas to Europe in 9M2022

Azerbaijan has exported 8.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first nine months of 2022, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

CULTURE

Book, titled "Literature of Turkic Peoples", translated into Uzbek language

A book presentation "Literature of Turkic Peoples" has been held at Baku Expo Center as part of the 8th Baku International Book Fair. The book was translated into Uzbek by Prof Elman Guliyev of the Azerbaijani State Pedagogical University.

Xurshidbanu Natavan's poems translated into Uzbek language

Xurshidbanu Natavan's works have been translated into Uzbek language. The book contains poems by the great poetess both in Azerbaijani and Uzbek languages and her drawings. The publication was translated into Uzbek by the poetess Shahla Gasimova at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Culture Center in Tashkent.

State Opera and Ballet Theater opens its 114th season

The Azerbaijani State Opera and Ballet Theater has opened its 114th theater season with "Babak" ballet by Agshin Alizada. The ballet was composed in the 1980s of the last century and staged in 1983 by People's Artists Rafiga Axundova and Magsud Mammadov.

Elshad Aliyev's short film to be screened in France

Elshad Aliyev's short film Key (Acar) will be screened at the 40th Festival Tous Courts to be held in France from November 29 to December 3. The short film will be shown in the festival's international competition program.

Fikrat Amirov's ballet thrills ballet lovers in Tashkent

The management of the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre has flabbergasted ballet lovers and admirers of Fikrat Amirov music. The composer's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" was staged at the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre in Tashkent.

Carpet Museum receives Humay National Prize

The Baku International Culture Society and the Humay National Prize Academy have announced the winners of the 2022 Humay National Prize. The Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum (ANCM) received the prize for its successful and large-scale activities, and for the important role it plays in the country's cultural life.

Union of Azerbaijani Artists plays host to Sugra Bagirzada's exhibition

Azerbaijani artist and actress, Honored Artist Sugra Bagirzada has exhibited her artworks at the Union of the Azerbaijani Artists. Her personal exhibition opened at the Vajiha Samadova exhibition hall.

Baku State Circus holds colorful shows for children of martyrs & veterans

The Baku State Circus has organized a colorful show for children of martyrs and veterans. The idea to hold a charity show "International Circus: Festival Winners" belongs to Allahverdi Israfilov, a world-famous circus performer, and winner of a number of prestigious awards in circus art.

SPORTS

National gymnasts win gold medal at Trampoline Friendship Cup

Azerbaijani gymnasts have captured a gold medal at the 49th International Trampoline Friendship Cup 2022. Magsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov finished the qualifying stage in the synchronized pairs program with a gold medal.

Azerbaijan beats Greece in Futsal World Cup qualifying main round

Azerbaijan has romped to a 7-0 away win over Greece in the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying main round. The goals for the national teams were scored by Xatai Baghirov (2), Gallo (2), Rafael Vilela, Thiago Bolinha, and Johnatas Felipe. After two rounds, Azerbaijan topped Group 6 with six points. Poland took second place with 3 points while Greece ranked third with zero point.

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to bolster ties in judo

The Azerbaijani and Uzbek Judo Federations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Qarabag FC secures access to UEFA Conference League's playoffs

Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC secured access to the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League. The result was achieved due to a goalless draw with the Greek team Olympiacos in the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage.

---

