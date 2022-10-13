Baku State Circus holds colorful shows for children of martyrs & veterans [PHOTO]

13 October 2022 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku State Circus has organized a colorful show for children of martyrs and veterans, Azernews reports.

The idea to hold a charity show "International Circus: Festival Winners" belongs to Allahverdi Israfilov, a world-famous circus performer, and winner of a number of prestigious awards in circus art.

Before the start of the show, the acting director of the circus, Nahid Agayev said that the show program includes a circus act with Karabakh horses.

"Today, we are opening a new season of the Baku State Circus with an international program. The first show is a charity one, we hold it for the families of martyrs and veterans of the Karabakh war. The show is very interesting, a colorful show with elements of winning programs of international circus competitions that will be presented to the audience. At the same time, we will demonstrate a national circus act with Karabakh horses and dancers," Agayev said.

Allahverdi Israfilov said that the program offers many surprises for the Azerbaijani audience. He stressed the importance of creating national circus acts on the platform of the Baku Circus.

"We have combined two different genres in this performance. We really want to demonstrate this number not only in Azerbaijan but also in other countries, so that they can see our national color and beauty of Karabakh horses," Israfilov noted.

The audience was also entertained by a fascinating performance full of bright and interesting circus acts. Talented circus performers - clowns, aerialists, illusionists, animal trainers, strongmen, and others presented breathtaking performances.

The show program "International Circus: Festival Winners" will run from October 14 to November 27, 2022.

For the entire period of the demonstration of the program, visiting family members of martyrs and veterans will be free. Family members of martyrs and veterans, who wish to watch the circus program can contact the Baku State Circus.

