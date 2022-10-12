Elshad Aliyev's short film to be screened in France [VIDEO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Elshad Aliyev's short film Key (Acar) will be screened at the 40th Festival Tous Courts to be held in France from November 29 to December 3, Azernews reports. The short film will be shown in the festival's international competition program.

For more than twenty years, the festival showcases films that illustrate the richness and diversity of international short film production.

The main goal of the festival is to give space to creativity and freedom, preserve cultural diversity and contribute to the emergence of new talents. Through its numerous programs, the festival presents over 200 films.

Co-produced by OB Film and Epic Production, the film Key tells the story of a man who lost the keys to a house located in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenians. These keys were his last hope and symbol of his home

The scriptwriter and director of the film is Elshad Aliyev (ELsevƏR), cameraman Javid Orujlu (Delee), production designer Arif Niftiev, editing director- Elshad Rahimov, sound engineer-Mehman Nadirov, producers-Orkhan Behbid, Sanur Ahadov, and Matin Alakbarli.

The film cast includes Gurban Ismayilov, Rasim Jafar, Reyhan Jafar, Huseyn Iskandarov, Yusif Sheyxov, Zemfira Abdulsamadova, Arif Karimov, Rovshan Aghayev, Nariman Garayev, Ramiz Abbasov, Behbud Hajiyev, Eldar Jabrayilov, and others.

---

