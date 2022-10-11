Baku urges int’l community to hold Armenia accountable for missile strikes on Azerbaijani cities during 2020 war

11 October 2022 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva has urged the international community to hold Armenia accountable for the missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities during the 44-day war in 2020, Azernews reports.

Abdullayev made the statements at a round table discussion to mark the second anniversary of Armenia's terrorist missile assault on Azerbaijan's Ganja city on October 11, 2020.

She stressed that Armenia committed numerous war crimes during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories over the past 30 years.

Speaking of the terrorist incident in Ganja in 2020, Abdullayeva underlined that the missile strikes were planned to be carried out at night to kill as many people as possible. This is definitely a war crime, as well as a flagrant breach of the Geneva Conventions, of which Armenia is a signatory, Abdullayeva stressed.

The diplomat said that local and international media representatives witnessed the aftermath of Armenia's missile strikes on Ganja.

"All the materials were collected according to the protocol and an appeal was made to the International Court of Justice. We are talking about violations of human rights, crimes committed on the basis of hatred,” she noted.

According to the convention's provisions, since the targeted rocket attacks on Ganja were perpetrated out of hatred for the Azerbaijani people, international organizations should take a fair stance on the subject and exert pressure on Armenia, she added.

“Azerbaijan will do its best to bring the perpetrators to justice. Unfortunately, so far, not a single person has been brought to justice for the war crimes committed by Armenia," the spokesperson added.

“Today marks the 2nd Anniversary of vicious attack on the city of Ganja of Azerbaijan by the armed forces of Armenia killing 10 civilians & injuring 40. No one held accountable so far for this war crime in Armenia. Perpetrators of this crime should be brought to JUSTICE!” Abdullayeva tweeted.

The Armenian armed forces launched missile strikes on Ganja city five times on separate days in October 2020.

On October 4, the first missile attack was carried out, killing one person and wounding more than 30 others. The second missile attack occurred on October 5, injuring three individuals. On October 8, a third missile strike was carried out but no casualties were registered. On October 11, a fourth missile attack killed ten civilians and injured more than 40 more.

On October 17, the fifth missile attack occurred, killing sixteen civilians and injuring 55 others. The attacks caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure, homes, and vehicles. Children and women were among those slain and injured in Armenia's brutal onslaught.

---

