Carpet Museum receives Humay National Prize [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku International Culture Society and the Humay National Prize Academy have announced the winners of the 2022 Humay National Prize, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum (ANCM) received the prize for its successful and large-scale activities, and the important role it plays in the country's cultural life.

The museum regularly enriches its collections, organizes projects to develop carpet weaving art, revive ancient carpet weaving techniques, and create artworks of world importance.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets. The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received a national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

The Carpet Museum successfully cooperates closely with many foreign museums and influential international organizations.

The museum also holds a number of exhibitions and scientific conferences and attracts visitors of all ages, without exception, including visitors with disabilities.

The ANCM received a nomination for the 2018 European Museum of the Year Award and earned a certificate for its noteworthy achievements in elevating the quality of the museum experience.

For the third straight year, the Carpet Museum has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence by TripAdvisor.

The Humay National Prize is another indicator of the museum's successful activities. The award was presented to the museum director, Dr. Shirin Malikova.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz