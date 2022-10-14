Qarabag FC secures access to UEFA Conference League's playoffs

14 October 2022 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC secured access to the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League, Azernews reports.

The result was achieved due to a goalless draw with the Greek team Olympiacos in the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage. The team, coached by Gurban Gurbanov, hosted the Greek club Olympiacos in Baku. Qarabag is second in Group G with 7 points, the Greek club is in last place with 1 point.

Thus, for the second time in its history, Qarabag FC won the right to participate in the Conference League’s playoffs.

The UEFA Champions League is UEFA's elite club competition with top clubs across the continent playing for the right to be crowned European champions.

Introduced in 1955 as the European Cup, it has expanded over the years with over 70 football clubs.

The number of teams of each association that enters the UEFA Champions League is based on the UEFA coefficients of the member associations.

These scores are generated by the results of clubs representing each association during the previous five UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons.

Qualifying starts in the summer with three rounds and then a play-off takes place before 32 teams begin the group stage starting in September.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz