National gymnasts win gold medal at Trampoline Friendship Cup [PHOTO]

13 October 2022 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have captured a gold medal at the 49th International Trampoline Friendship Cup 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation.

Magsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov finished the qualifying stage in the synchronized pairs program with a gold medal.

The 49th International Trampoline Friendship Cup 2022 was held in Jablonec nad Nisou, the Czech Republic.

The tournament brought together 262 gymnasts from 17 countries.

For many years, the Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully perform in this discipline. In July, the Ay Ishigi team won silver at the European Gym for Life Challenge Festival.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to an entirely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of respected federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz