Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan ink MoU on SMBs cooperation [PHOTO]

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have signed a memorandum of understanding on SMBs cooperation, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov with the Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Marat Sharshekeyev.

The memorandum provides for the promotion of cooperation in trade and investment, exchange of information on actions, experience and services provided by SMBs, organization of business missions, development of bilateral relations between entrepreneurs, search for business partners, as well as support for the creation of cooperation platforms.

To note following the expanded meeting of the First Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, a ceremony of signing of various cooperation documents was held in the presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were established on January 19, 1993. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan was established in October 2007, while the embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan was opened in October 2014.

In total, around 58 documents were signed between the two countries. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2021.

