State Opera and Ballet Theater opens its 114th season [PHOTO]

The Azerbaijani State Opera and Ballet Theater has opened its 114th theater season with "Babak" ballet by Agshin Alizada, Azernews reports.

The ballet was composed in the 1980s of the last century and staged in 1983 by People's Artists Rafiga Axundova and Magsud Mammadov.

The ballet narrates the story of the brave national hero, Babak Khorramdin, who in the IX century led the rebellion against the Arab invaders. Agshin Alizada's ballet was choreographed by People's Artist Kamilla Huseynova. Minor additions were made to the libretto of the ballet, which was staged on the basis of the libretto of the first production.

The ballet was conducted by its music director Orxan Hashimov. Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev was engaged in the set design.

The scenery of the two-act production was prepared by Tehran Babayev.

Honored Artists Anar Mikayilov, Makar Fershstandt, Jamila Karimova, Ayan Eyvazova, laureate of the international competition, and young soloist Seymur Gadiyev played the main roles in the performance.

The ballet timed to Azerbaijan's Victory Day (Nov. 8) in the Second Karabakh War, found a great response among the audience.

