Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye combating drug addiction, terrorism

13 October 2022 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Seyfulla Azimov and his Uzbek counterpart Shukhrat Sobirov discussed combating drug addiction, international terrorism, extremism, human trafficking, and cybercrime.

The discussion took place within the framework of the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Uzbekistan to participate in the third meeting of the Uzbek-Azerbaijani interdepartmental coordination working group on October 11.

The sides also exchanged views on the cooperation between the two foreign ministries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed the Protocol of the event, which reflected the agreements the parties have reached.

The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ​​and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

