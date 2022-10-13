Envoy: Hungary seeks to add Azerbaijani gas to own energy complex

13 October 2022 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Hungary is seeking to add Azerbaijani gas to the country's energy complex, Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torman has said.

He made the remarks at an event to mark the Hungarian National Day and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"Today, when Europe is facing a substantial energy crisis, Hungary sees Azerbaijan as a crucial energy partner. We welcome the launch of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (ICB), as well as cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan on gas supplies," he said.

Reconstruction of liberated lands

The ambassador also stated that Hungary eyes participation in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, adding that Hungarian companies may engage in infrastructure recovery and landmine clearance activities.

"The country can share its expertise in the agricultural sector as well," he said.

Recalling that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, he noted that Hungary has always been a supporter of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Business cooperation

Speaking at the event, Labour and Social Security Minister Sahil Babayev stated that Azerbaijan and Hungary have considerable potential for business cooperation.

He noted that commodity turnover between the two countries increased by 9 percent year on year.

"The investment portfolio between the two countries is likely to grow as well. Top-level collaboration can already be seen in agriculture, transport, and education sectors," he said.

Moreover, the minister added that the two countries are actively engaged at a high political level.

"As a chairman of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission, I would like to express hope for the fruitful activities of the commission and further successful economic cooperation between the two countries," he said.

The diplomatic relations between the two nations were established on November 27, 1992. The Hungarian embassy in Azerbaijan was established in January 2009, while the embassy of Azerbaijan was opened in Hungary in September 2004.

Around 50 documents have been signed between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Hungary have also had fruitful cooperation within international and regional organizations. Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan on November 11, 2014.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $35.1 million in 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz