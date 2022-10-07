Baku condemns French foreign minister for biased, anti-Azerbaijani remarks

7 October 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has condemned French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna for her biased and anti-Azerbaijani remarks, Azernews reports.

On October 5, while answering a question from a pro-Armenian member of the French National Assembly pertaining to the accusations against Azerbaijan and providing more support to Armenia, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna voiced her solidarity with the Armenian people and made completely groundless charges against Azerbaijan.

Abdullayeva stressed that it is not the first time that French officials have demonstrated a one-sided and pro-Armenian stance.

She recalled that it is not a secret that Colonna has never called for the investigation into numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Armenia so far.

“Unfortunately, no calls have been made by French officials in the previous 30 years denouncing Armenia's war crimes. The reason is obvious to us, but it would be preferable if an official from a country that is Europe's leading force, acts as a defender of international legal principles, and wishes to serve as a mediator in the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia would take a neutral, impartial, and fair stance,” Abdullayeva stressed.

Furthermore, against the backdrop of French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts in achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, minister Colonna's biased and irresponsible remark causes confusion, the spokesperson underlined.

“We would also like to remind her that in a few days it will be the second anniversary of the missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city, by Armenian armed forces, which killed dozens of civilians. No one has been brought to justice by Armenia for this war crime. We ask the French foreign minister to call on Armenia regarding this issue,” Abdullayeva emphasized.

---

