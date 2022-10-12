Azerbaijan identifies Armenian perpetrators involved in Ganja missile strikes

12 October 2022 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has identified Armenian perpetrators involved in missile attacks on Ganja city during the 44-day war in 2020, Azernews reports, citing Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev.

Aliyev made the remarks while visiting the territory destroyed as a result of the Armenian missile attack on Ganja city on October 11, 2020.

Three criminal cases have been filed, and the criminals have been identified, he underlined.

The Prosecutor-General further stated that during the first and second Karabakh wars (in 1988-1994, 2020 respectively) Armenians frequently utilized mercenaries in warfare.

"Azerbaijan has evidence of the participation of mercenaries from Armenia in the second Karabakh war. The identities of those mercenaries are also known. Azerbaijan sent petitions to the countries of which they are citizens, work to this effect continues," Aliyev said.

Despite significant challenges, Azerbaijan continues to work on the extradition of mercenaries who participated on the Armenian side during the second Karabakh war, he underlined.

"Unfortunately, some states don't provide sufficient assistance in this regard. However, as you know, after the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan prosecuted the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide. These mercenaries will be held accountable as well. On the other hand, the country uses the documents of these criminal cases in the International Court of Justice and other international forums. The evidence presented to Azerbaijan reveals that the policy of Armenia as a state contradicts the norms of international law," Aliyev stressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz