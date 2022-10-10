Official: Azerbaijan submits proofs of Armenian crimes to European Court

10 October 2022 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

All the documents related to Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijanis have been submitted to the European Court, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov said.

He made the remarks at the conference on ‘Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years', organized by the Azerbaijani Center for Social Research.

Asgarov noted that Azerbaijan is defending its fair position in international courts.

“We have been doing this since 2003. In 2015, the decision of the European Court on the Case of Chiragov and others v. Armenia contained a reference to the Hague Convention and its war crimes statute, and for the first time, the text of an international court’s decision reflected the fact that Armenia occupied part of the territory of Azerbaijan,” the official said.

Further, he stated that in October 2020, Azerbaijan filed an interstate complaint with the European Court and in January 2021, the country filed a large-scale interstate complaint.

He noted that the complaint reflected in detail the acts constituting war crimes committed by Armenia.

“I’m sure that the European Court will make a fair decision, and in order to restore the violated rights of the Azerbaijani population, the amount of compensation from Armenia will be determined," he added.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Management Board of the Social Research Center (SRC) Zahid Oruj stressed that a commission must be created to investigate the war crimes, committed by Armenians, during the first and second Karabakh wars.

"After Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war and the liberation of the country's lands from Armenian occupation, the whole world learned that more than 1 million mines were laid on these lands," he informed.

Oruj also highlighted that not a single perpetrator of the Khojaly genocide has been brought to international justice.

"Most of those, whom Armenians consider heroes over the past 30 years, are those who committed crimes against the Azerbaijani people. These criminals should be brought before the International Criminal Court (the Hague Tribunal)," he said.

