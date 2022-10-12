Diplomatic vehicle of Azerbaijani embassy in Washington shot at

12 October 2022 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The official car of the Azerbaijani embassy in Washington was shot at on the night of October 10 - early hours of October 11, 2022, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The embassy immediately informed the relevant US authorities and presented a video from the security cameras.

The ministry noted that the systematic nature of recent attacks on the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan by radical members of the Armenian communities abroad, including attacks and acts of vandalism committed against the country's embassies in Washington, Paris, Beirut, and other cities, is of serious concern. Ensuring the security of the country's diplomatic missions abroad is an obligation of the host country under international conventions.

"Unfortunately, nobody was brought to justice as part of the criminal cases initiated in connection with attacks on the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan and members of Azerbaijani communities committed in recent days, as well as in 2020 in the capitals of European countries and in Los Angeles. It’s this impunity that prompts Armenian radical groups to resort to new provocations," the ministry stated.

The ministry strongly condemned the criminal actions of radical forces in foreign countries directed against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions, diplomats, and their property, based on hatred. The ministry also demanded that the structures responsible for preventing such provocations in the relevant countries approached their duties with full responsibility.

“Investigative activities related to attacks on Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad will be under the control of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry," the ministry said.

In regards to the incident, the US Charge d'Affaires in the country was summoned to the ministry. Serious concern was expressed to the US official, and the requirement to ensure the security of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission was brought to his attention.

On September 18, Armenian extremists in France stormed the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris.

Similarly, an aggressive group of Armenian radicals attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on September 16.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has also condemned the attacks and urged the host nations to protect the diplomatic missions from possible attacks by Armenian fanatics in their territories.

