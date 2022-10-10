Moldovan PM arrives in Azerbaijan

10 October 2022 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita arrived in Azerbaijan on October 10.

The prime minister was met at the airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov, and other officials.

Earlier, the Moldovan government's press service reported that the prime minister will attend the meeting of the Moldova-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which will take place on October 10-12. Among the issues to be discussed is the possibility of importing natural gas from Azerbaijan.

Previously, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said that Moldova is considering the possibility of signing a long-term gas supply contract with Azerbaijan. He noted that Moldova consumes about 3 billion cubic meters of gas a year, and would like to sign a contract to receive gas in the range of 1 to 3 billion cubic meters per year.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. By late 2022, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 9.1 billion cubic meters, and in 2023, the volume of gas supplies is expected to reach 11 billion cubic meters.

