Azerbaijan allocates funding for highway construction in Bilasuvar District

3 August 2022 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed the construction of the Aliabad–Khirmandali–Baydili road in Bilasuvar District, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 5.2 million manats ($3.05 million) for constructing Aliabad–Khirmandali–Baydili highway, linking three settlements with a population of 19,000 inhabitants, in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.18 - "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.

