President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Azernews reports.

Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Arab Republic of Egypt – the Revolution Day.

It is gratifying to see the current level of the ties between our countries that celebrate 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. I believe that the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt will continue to evolve and expand through our joint efforts both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Egypt.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

---

