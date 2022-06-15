Shusha Declaration further strengthens Turkiye-Azerbaijan alliance - Turkish FM

15 June 2022 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Turkiye-Azerbaijan alliance has been reinforced through the Shusha Declaration, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted, Trend reports.

"The Turkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood has been further strengthened through the Shusha Declaration, signed between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev on June 15, 2022. Congratulations on this date," the minister wrote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz