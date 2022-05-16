Azerbaijan will host the third general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Co-operation Organisation, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani parliamentary website.

The conference to be together delegations led by parliament officials of Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan will be held in the Azerbaijani parliament on May 17.

Participants will first meet with the PAECO Executive Board, as well as the PAECO Committees on Trade, Economic Cooperation, Communication and Coordination, and the Committee on Women, Youth and Culture.

Discussions on "Cooperation in the post-pandemic period: challenges and opportunities for recovery" will be held at the third general conference and views will be exchanged on the work to be done in the post-pandemic period.

Within the framework of the conference, a number of bilateral meetings between Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and the heads of delegations participating in the event are planned.

Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Speaker of the Lower House of the Uzbek Parliament, arrived in Baku on an official visit to attend the third General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly. The Uzbek delegation will have a variety of official meetings during the visit as well.

Kazakh Deputy Parliament Speaker Balaim Kesebayeva is also in Azerbaijan to attend the third general conference. The visit will end on May 19.

A delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament Ulan Primov is also in Azerbaijan to join the event.

Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy, head of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz working group on inter-parliamentary relations Musa Guliyev, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Baku Kairat Osmonaliyev, and other officials greeted the Kyrgyz parliamentary delegation at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

On May 16, a delegation led by the Chairman of the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of Pakistan, Raja Pervez Ashraf, arrived in Baku to attend the third annual meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Pervez was met at the airport by the head of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani parliament, Tahir Mirkishili, a member of the working group on Azerbaijan-Pakistan inter-parliamentary relations Mahir Abbaszada, and other officials.

Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop arrived in Azerbaijan on May 16 to attend the Third General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA).

Sentop was welcomed by First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ali Huseynli, head of the Azerbaijan-Turkey inter-parliamentary friendship group Ahliman Amiraslanov and other officials.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Vice-Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad will visit Azerbaijan on May 16, to attend the third General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

On May 16, the Iranian Parliament's Vice-Speaker will go to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan to meet with Chairman of the Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov.

Ali Nikzad will speak at a meeting of the ECO Parliamentary Assembly in Baku and have a number of bilateral meetings during his two-day visit.

The parliamentary delegation of Tajikistan flew to Baku on Monday morning to participate in the conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PA ECO), Azernews reports, citing EuroAsiaDaily.com.

Parliament Speaker Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda and his delegation will take part in the event, scheduled for May 17-18.

“The Republic of Tajikistan intends to continue to effectively participate in the activities of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization and improve the level and quality of its multilateral cooperation. Tajikistan has always been committed to strengthening regional trade cooperation within the framework of the ECO for the benefit of the peoples of the member countries of the organization,” the statement by the Tajikistani parliament reads.

The second General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) was hosted by the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan from June 1-2, 2021 under the theme “Promoting Parliamentary Partnership for Regional Integration”.

---

