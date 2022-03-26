By Trend

State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department "Icherisheher" will turn off the illumination of the Maiden Tower from 20:30 (GMT+4) through 21:30 and thereby join the environmental action "Earth Hour" on March 26, 2022, the department told Trend.

“On the initiative of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) annually on the last Saturday of March, the environmental action "Earth Hour" is held all over the world. As part of the action, facade lighting of buildings is turned off to draw attention to the problem of climate change and its consequences for the environment,” department said.

Azerbaijan officially joined the "Earth Hour" campaign on March 26, 2011, and as part of the first act, the illumination of the Maiden Tower was turned off, the department noted.

The facade lighting of many famous buildings in Baku will be turned off for one hour this year, as part of the action, the department added.

---