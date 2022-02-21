By Vugar Khalilov

A member of the Utah House of Representatives, Rep. Karen Kwan has said that Azerbaijan is the largest trade partner of the U.S. in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Los Angeles has reported.

Kwan made the remarks at the Utah State Senate and House of Representatives, where the presentation of Azerbaijan was held on February 17, 2022, the report added.

“Azerbaijan is the largest trading partner of the U.S. in the South Caucasus. Over 300 American companies successfully operate in the country, who have invested $19 billion there,” Kwan said.

“Azerbaijan also has a longstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony among Muslims, Christians and Jews,” she stressed.

Kwan reminded that 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.

Then she introduced Azerbaijani Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev, who attended the event.

Addressing the plenary session of the Senate, Senator Gene Davis briefed the senators about Azerbaijan and the country's connections with Utah. He recalled that an interfaith delegation from Azerbaijan's diverse religious organizations visited Utah before the pandemic. Senator Davis then introduced Consul General Nasimi Agayev.

Stuart Adams, the President of the Senate, emphasized the friendship with Azerbaijan and expressed optimism that it would be expanded further.

Utah has one of the fastest-growing economies in the United States. Azerbaijan has created mutually beneficial contacts and cooperation with Utah in a variety of industries over the last few years represented through its Consulate General.

The Utah State Legislature has passed proclamations in favor of Azerbaijan's friendship and collaboration, as well as praising the country's example of interfaith harmony and pluralism.

Prior to the presentations, Consul General Aghayev met with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson.

A short video of the Senate and House presentations can be viewed here:

